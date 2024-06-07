Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 5,663,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,773,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

