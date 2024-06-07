VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.29. 5,151,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,158,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,822,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

