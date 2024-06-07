VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.54

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.54 and traded as high as $23.70. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 11,438 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 92,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

