Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 278.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.13. 766,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

