Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.84

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.84 and last traded at $244.84, with a volume of 136796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.44.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.