Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,087 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $219,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,819. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $303.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

