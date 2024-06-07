Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,507,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

