Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First National Bank of Omaha’s 9th Largest Position

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 648,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.57. 1,084,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,465. The company has a market cap of $446.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $493.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

