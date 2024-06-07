Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 377.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $490.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $493.53. The firm has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

