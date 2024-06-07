Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,319,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,292. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

