VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 1.5 %
VBIV opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.47.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
