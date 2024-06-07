Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Sells $2,764,950.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

VEEV traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $183.13. 1,054,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.