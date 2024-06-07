Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

