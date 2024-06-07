Verge Price Reaches $0.0057 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Verge has a market capitalization of $94.31 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00695213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00115648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00231990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00083646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

