Vertcoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $15,205.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,305.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.26 or 0.00682862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00115341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00224701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00083356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,550,360 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.