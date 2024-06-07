Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.75 million and $17,280.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,242.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.84 or 0.00725618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00118159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00228424 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,548,597 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.