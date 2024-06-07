Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.20 EPS.

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

