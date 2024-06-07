Viking Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE:VIK) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 10th

Viking’s (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 10th. Viking had issued 64,041,668 shares in its public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,537,000,032 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $30.60 on Friday. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

