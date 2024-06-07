Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,945,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 221,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after buying an additional 108,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,019,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,097,000 after acquiring an additional 67,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,310. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $454.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

