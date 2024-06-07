Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,306 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $611.78 and its 200-day moving average is $561.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.