Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,127 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. 2,465,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,839. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

