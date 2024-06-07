Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $21.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,044.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $899.99 and its 200 day moving average is $821.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,202. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.