Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.04 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %
PH traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $516.14. The company had a trading volume of 688,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
