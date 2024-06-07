Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 918 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.05.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $216.07. 1,901,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.93. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

