Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 871.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.65. 661,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

