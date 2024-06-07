Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,400 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

NYSE PHM traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.82. 956,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

