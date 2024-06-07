Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 228 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.13. 1,263,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,297. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

