Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,736 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

