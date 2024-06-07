Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

