Virco Mfg.’s (VIRC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 21.5 %

VIRC traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 522,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.