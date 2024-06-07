Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.32

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.32 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 109410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

Several brokerages have commented on VHI. Cormark set a C$7.50 price target on Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.46. The firm has a market cap of C$367.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2700115 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

