Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Purchases £387,600 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Luka Mucic acquired 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £387,600 ($496,604.74).

Luka Mucic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,206,278.03).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,805.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.56 ($1.06).

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

