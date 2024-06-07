Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head-To-Head Review

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.05 billion 2.98 $107.36 million $2.74 34.04 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 177.92 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Walker & Dunlop and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 8.87% 9.16% 3.75% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

