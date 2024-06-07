Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

