Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,694,938 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

