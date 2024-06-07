Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

