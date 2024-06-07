Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,156 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 974,626 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

