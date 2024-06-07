Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 4.17% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 5,281.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 242,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 5,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.