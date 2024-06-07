Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $2.41 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,901,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 572,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.