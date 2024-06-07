Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 542 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 223,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.30 on Friday, reaching $465.43. 2,682,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.22. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.58 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

