Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

FSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 816,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.