Waterloo Capital L.P. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,322.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 63,045 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.