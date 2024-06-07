Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,777. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

