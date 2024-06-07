Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $59.44 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $645,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,443,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,664 shares of company stock worth $3,656,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

