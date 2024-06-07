Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. 27,514,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,916,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.