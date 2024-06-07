Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,609,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,174,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,278,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 337,548 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,442. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

