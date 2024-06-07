Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 27,507 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 233,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

