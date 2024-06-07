Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

IAU traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,189,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,430. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.