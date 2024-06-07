Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.50.

Corpay stock opened at $261.50 on Wednesday. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

