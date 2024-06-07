Wells Fargo & Company Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

